This Tiktoker’s $3 Plant DIY Is Making ’90s Kids So Nostalgic
Target has a brand-new product that’s guaranteed to inspire a whole new class of Pixar and Toy Story fans: a jar that can be hacked into a clever, unique planter that would make Buzz jealous.
In a video posted to TikTok on January 11, TikTok content creator Krystal Duran showed off a purple ceramic boot she bought at Target, which she DIYs using water and a diamond drill bit to create a gorgeous planter. By drilling a hole in the bottom, she creates instant drainage for a potted plant. Potting soil follows soon after, and Duran fills the boot with — what else? — a snake (plant, of course), essentially making it a snake in a boot.
“ANYTHING can be a plant pot!” she said. “Have fun with it!”
The video immediately took off on TikTok, with many of her followers commenting they were planning to try out the hack, too. “Never did I think I needed a boot pot ‘til now,” someone commented.
Others added that Duran should paint it exactly like Woody’s boot. “After you paint it, you should write your name on the bottom like they do with Andy.”
According to Duran, she bought the ceramic boot from Target’s Bullseye’s Playground for only $3. Unfortunately, since the jars are inexpensive and only available in stores as stock allows, finding one to recreate this clever hack at home just got a whole lot harder.
The good news, however, is that there are plenty of alternatives. In fact, two years ago, Duran found a boot from Walmart and created a similar bespoke planter.
In April of 2023, TikTok user @atkelli showed off her take on the DIY boot planter, spray painting hers a beautiful lilac color.
People on TikTok loved the video, thanking her for unlocking a “core memory,” and celebrating the “inspiration” to make their own, too. But if DIYs aren’t your thing, Disney Carnival is selling its own version of the planter, though you’ll need to wait until it’s back in stock to shop the faux find to fit in your home.