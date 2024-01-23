Newsletters

This Tiktoker’s $3 Plant DIY Is Making ’90s Kids So Nostalgic

Inigo Del Castillo
Inigo Del Castillo
Inigo is a content writer at Apartment Therapy and previously for Lost At E Minor. A few years ago, he wrote an article about baby bats, which was so cute, Buzzfeed took a screenshot of the headline and cover image, then made a listicle about weird but adorable things. He thought it was so cool. He enjoys books, k-pop, anime, and sports. He is based in the Philippines.
published yesterday
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Esteban Cortez

Target has a brand-new product that’s guaranteed to inspire a whole new class of Pixar and Toy Story fans: a jar that can be hacked into a clever, unique planter that would make Buzz jealous.

In a video posted to TikTok on January 11, TikTok content creator Krystal Duran showed off a purple ceramic boot she bought at Target, which she DIYs using water and a diamond drill bit to create a gorgeous planter. By drilling a hole in the bottom, she creates instant drainage for a potted plant. Potting soil follows soon after, and Duran fills the boot with — what else? — a snake (plant, of course), essentially making it a snake in a boot.

“ANYTHING can be a plant pot!” she said. “Have fun with it!”

The video immediately took off on TikTok, with many of her followers commenting they were planning to try out the hack, too. “Never did I think I needed a boot pot ‘til now,” someone commented.

Others added that Duran should paint it exactly like Woody’s boot. “After you paint it, you should write your name on the bottom like they do with Andy.”

According to Duran, she bought the ceramic boot from Target’s Bullseye’s Playground for only $3. Unfortunately, since the jars are inexpensive and only available in stores as stock allows, finding one to recreate this clever hack at home just got a whole lot harder.

The good news, however, is that there are plenty of alternatives. In fact, two years ago, Duran found a boot from Walmart and created a similar bespoke planter. 

In April of 2023, TikTok user @atkelli showed off her take on the DIY boot planter, spray painting hers a beautiful lilac color.

People on TikTok loved the video, thanking her for unlocking a “core memory,” and celebrating the “inspiration” to make their own, too. But if DIYs aren’t your thing, Disney Carnival is selling its own version of the planter, though you’ll need to wait until it’s back in stock to shop the faux find to fit in your home.

Filed in:
News

How-To Toolkits