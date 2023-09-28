T.J. Maxx Has a Hello Kitty Blanket, and It’s Selling Out Fast
Hello Kitty fans, you’re in luck. Merchandise featuring the beloved character has become widely available at what some shoppers have nicknamed the “big three”: Homegoods, T.J. Maxx, and Marshalls. The latest viral Hello Kitty find? An adorable gray floral blanket, which one shopper recently spotted at T.J. Maxx.
Oklahoma-based TikTok content creator Dominique (@playgirldom) recently showed off the find in a viral video, writing, “Bye this is so cute and soft.”
“SO SOFT, RUN TO TJ MAXX,” the video text reads, as the camera pans over the 50”x60” gray blanket, which is patterned with Hello Kitty’s face and flowers. The blanket retails for $30 in-store.
In just five days, Dominique’s video has received over 54,900 likes and 492,100 views.
“Nooooo my wallet needs a break,” one TikToker commented.
“OMG! I need this [in] my life,” another commenter wrote.
A number of other cozy Hello Kitty blankets have also drawn viral attention, including white ones with a Halloween theme featuring her in a pumpkin Halloween costume amid cobwebs, a blanket featuring her alongside flowers, and a blanket featuring her alongside strawberry milk and strawberries.
Sadly, none of the T.J Maxx blankets are currently available for purchase online, so if you have your heart set on a blanket, you’ll need to head to your local store. Five Below is also selling an incredibly soft Hello Kitty blanket for under $6, including one that features the classic pink and white stripe. And T.J. Maxx has a Hello Kitty Pink Bow Sculpted Mug for under $10 if that’s more your cup of tea (sorry, had to!).
Buy: Sanrio Hello Kitty Silk Touch Blanket, $5.55