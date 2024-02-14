Some TJ Maxx stores even have glass tumblers with wood caps and straws available in spring colors and designs. “I should have bought everything I saw TBH,” TikTok user Jenny wrote in her video’s caption.



If your TJ Maxx is already out of stock, then you can check out this set of spring colored glassware from Amazon. They feature a similar beaded motif to the TJ Maxx glasses, and come in a collection of spring-inspired hues like light pink, purple, and teal blue.