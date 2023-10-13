The Furniture Brands That Secondhand Shoppers Want the Most

Fourth place goes to TOV, a furniture brand that operates under the philosophy, “If the future is female — your furniture should be, too.” Rounding out Kaiyo’s list of the most popular resale furniture brands is Urban Outfitters in fifth place. Taking cues from the latest trends in the design industry, you can expect to find hip, colorful pieces aimed at young, chic shoppers.



You can learn more and read Kaiyo’s full 2023 trend report here.