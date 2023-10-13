The Furniture Brands That Secondhand Shoppers Want the Most
Thanks to the rise of online furniture resale, it’s never been easier to find and/or sell secondhand furniture. But when it comes to getting rid of used furniture, which brands are in the greatest demand?
The online furniture marketplace Kaiyo set out to answer this question and many others in its 2023 annual trend report, which draws insights from customers, sellers, and general community activity on the platform over the past year.
When it comes to popular resale brands, West Elm takes first place. The Brooklyn-based brand is known for offering furniture and decor that blends mid-century, industrial, and modern design with a focus on sustainable materials. Additionally, Kaiyo identified the modern decor brand’s five most sought-after resale products.
- Classic Café Dining Chairs (Original Retail Price: $259)
- Eddy Two Piece Reversible Sectional (Original Retail Price: $1,599 – $2,099)
- Phoebe Chair (Original Retail Price: $649 – $1,498)
- Mid-Century 6-Drawer Dresser (Original Retail Price: $1,399)
- Mid-Century Single Drawer Bookshelf (Original Retail Price: $899)
Second place goes to CB2. A sister company to Crate & Barrel, the brand is known for its sleek, modern focus on functionality.
Article takes third place. The brand prioritizes bringing bright pops of color to people’s spaces, offering Scandinavian and mid-century modern-inspired designs in a wide range of hues. Article’s Abisko Sectional Sofa is a particular draw for shoppers, ranking first on Kaiyo’s report on their most-viewed pieces.
Fourth place goes to TOV, a furniture brand that operates under the philosophy, “If the future is female — your furniture should be, too.” Rounding out Kaiyo’s list of the most popular resale furniture brands is Urban Outfitters in fifth place. Taking cues from the latest trends in the design industry, you can expect to find hip, colorful pieces aimed at young, chic shoppers.
You can learn more and read Kaiyo’s full 2023 trend report here.