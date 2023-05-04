Trader Joe’s Latest Flower Bouquets Sparkle — Literally
Your springtime floral arrangements already make your home pop and feel that much sunnier. But Trader Joe’s is currently selling a variety of spring flower that will actually make your space sparkle. The grocery chain has bouquets of Butterfly Ranunculus, which have beautiful pink-and-white flowers with petals that have a natural sheen that catches the light and causes the blooms to glow.
“I had two bunches of tulips I was about to purchase when I saw these and immediately put the tulips back,” Natasha from the @traderjoeslist Instagram account wrote in a May 2 caption. “I’ve never seen such a beautiful sheen on a flower before. The gloss is unbelievable and the colors so unique. I had to get three bunches as the ranunculus is one of my faves!”
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
Each bouquet will only set you back $7.99, and according to someone in the comments under Natasha’s post, the blooms last a really long time. So you’re definitely getting your money’s worth.
“Saw these today! Pics and video do no justice!” another person commented. “So beautiful in person!” Someone else added, “I mean… this is a RUN not walk situation. Those are the best beauties and [are] usually much more expensive!”
Butterfly ranunculus is named as such because its petals look like delicate butterfly wings. The blooms are often used in bridal bouquets due to their stunning pale blush coloring, and the natural wax coating creates a glossy look that can’t be beat. It’s also thanks to the wax coating that these blooms last so long in vases; it works like a natural preservative.
Beautiful on their own or tucked between other spring blooms, butterfly ranunculus will add sparkle and shine to any spring display. Grab a bunch now while they’re only $8 at Trader Joe’s.