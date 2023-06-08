Trader Joe’s Explained Why Items Are So Frequently Discontinued

TJ’s differs from larger grocery chains in one major way: slotting fees. As Miller explained, “A lot of retailers work with the companies that make their products, the Consumer Packaged Goods companies (CPG), to put products on shelves using something called slotting fees. So the CPG companies pay the retailer, the grocery store, for shelf space. So even if a product doesn’t sell very well, and even if you see it in the store and it’s covered with dust, it’s not going anywhere until the CPG company decides it doesn’t make sense to produce that product anymore.”