Trader Joe’s Is Selling the Most Adorable Felted Pumpkins for $7
Heading to the pumpkin patch is a ritual many of us enjoy this time of year. But the only downside to picking the perfect pumpkin is that your perfect pumpkin won’t stay perfect for long. And although this may symbolize the coming and going of seasons, some of us want to hold on to that fall feeling for as long as possible — and Trader Joe’s is here to help.
Trader Joe’s grew its very own pumpkin patch this year, but by using felt instead of fertilizer. The grocery chain is selling adorable felted pumpkins right now for just under $7 each, so you can grab a bunch and they’ll last you for years to come.
The felted pumpkins come in three colors — classic orange, creamy white, and a bumpy forest green — that each mimic a real pumpkin variety. Shoppers were spotting the pumpkins earlier this month, but Shannon from the Trader Joe’s Obsessed Instagram and TikTok account also saw them just a few days ago.
Shannon shared on Instagram: “How cute are these felt pumpkins $6.99! Did you grab any? I got the orange and white one.” Someone commented, “I’m running to get them now!” Same here, honestly!
If your TJ’s is sold out, Amazon has a pack of 25 mini felt pumpkins for under $17 that would be great on a mantel, strung into a garland, or gathered in a bowl.
Of course, Trader Joe’s is selling the real thing, too. But if you want fall to stick around long after the pumpkins on your porch have been eaten by critters or rotted away, then head to TJ’s to pick up one (or all three!) of these felted pumpkins before they’re gone.
Buy: 25-Piece Mini Felt Pumpkins, $16.99