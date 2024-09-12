Newsletters

The $4 Trader Joe’s Limited-Edition Find That Makes My Whole Home Smell Like Fall (I’m Grabbing 3!)

Everyone has something that marks the official start of their own personal autumn. Maybe it’s cupping that first pumpkin spice or chai latte in your hands, maybe it’s swapping out your breezy linen sheets for soft flannel ones, or maybe it’s planning out your elaborate no-one-else-has-thought-of-this Halloween costume. For me, it’s going to be heading to Trader Joe’s for a grocery shop and noting how the items in the aisles have turned orange and pumpkin-flavored overnight. 

Well, next time I go to Trader Joe’s I’m going to add a certain limited-edition fan favorite to my basket: The Honeycrisp Apple Scented Candle is back in stock for the season. 

Whether you’ve never been apple picking or you have an always-full bowl of Galas on your kitchen counter, this 5.7-ounce candle can bring the idyllic aroma of an orchard right to you. The single-wick vessel can burn “approximately 20 hours of fall coziness,” according to the Trader Joe’s site. You may want to stock up on a few, so you can place them in various corners or rooms around your home, and so you can replace it once it burns to the bottom. 

I’m also considering buying a few as gifts to have on hand. I’ll probably add one to my basket to give to my sister, who’s a teacher and just starting a new school year, and I also think it would make a lovely housewarming gift for anyone starting a new lease this fall — perhaps paired with a fragrant bunch of eucalyptus

Trader Joe’s has different limited-edition candles cycling through the store during each season, but according to Redditors this may be one of the best ones. “The best candle! It’s the only TJ’s candle I like, so I always buy a few to ensure I have one ready the next year before they come back around,” says one Redditor on r/traderjoes.

“I just bought this candle and it is making my room smell so amazing. I need to stock up on it,” says another. To which someone replied, “I feel exactly the same! This is like my all-time favorite candle now lol I’m so happy to walk into my room smelling like fresh apple ❤️.”

While it may seem like a small gesture, lighting a new candle can be a lovely way to signal the start of a new season for yourself — and, of course, make your home smell delicious. 

If you can’t make it to a Trader Joe’s, though, you can find the candle for sale on Amazon. At $25 for two, it’ll cost you a little more, but they’ll get delivered right to your door. Or if you’re looking for a different variety of apple scent, check out this limited Apple Cider candle from Brooklyn Candle Studio or this Literie candle called Apple Picking in the Hudson Valley. Whichever you choose, prepare to light the wick and close your eyes as you’re transported to the adorable apple-filled farm stand of your choice. 

