Get Trader Joe’s Popular Frozen Snack Before It Sells Out Again
Trader Joe’s has another cult-favorite in their ever-expanding selection of cult-favorites: the latest one being their frozen kimbap, which is so popular, it’s always sold out.
@glowwithava something was criminal… watch to end 🙅🏻♀️ #traderjoeskimbap #kimbap #traderjoesreview #ratingthings ♬ original sound – AVA
TikTok content creator @glowwithava recently tried to get her hands on TJ’s newest product but was unsuccessful for two straight days. In her video, she visits a location nearest her, but is dismayed to find an empty shelf. She is then told by an employee to return the next day, which she did, but was still unable to find some kimbap in stock. Thankfully, the third time’s the charm. On her third visit to Trader Joe’s, she was finally able to buy the elusive kimbap!
So why is TJ’s kimbap all the rage right now? Well, it has sparked curiosity among Korean-Americans partly because of the way it’s presented and eaten. While traditional kimbap is made fresh and consumed at room temp, TJ’s version is frozen and consumed warm from the microwave.
As for the taste? Fans say it’s worth a try! According to @glowwithava, although the rice is mushy, the fillings were good. “I will say it’s a good price,” she said, talking about the kimbap’s $3.99 cost per pack.
TikTok content creator @ahnestkitchen had also bought the product and had a taste test with her mom, who said that the Trader Joe’s kimbap is even better than the ones at the Korean grocery. They gave it a rating of 7.8 out of 10.
If you do manage to get your hands on a pack of kimbap, you could also improve the flavor and texture by ditching the microwave, and instead, whipping the rolls in egg before tossing in a pan. For the dipping sauce, mix sesame oil and soy sauce.
Enjoy! That is, assuming you could secure some kimbap before stock runs out again!