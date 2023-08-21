Get Trader Joe’s Popular Frozen Snack Before It Sells Out Again

TikTok content creator @glowwithava recently tried to get her hands on TJ’s newest product but was unsuccessful for two straight days. In her video, she visits a location nearest her, but is dismayed to find an empty shelf. She is then told by an employee to return the next day, which she did, but was still unable to find some kimbap in stock. Thankfully, the third time’s the charm. On her third visit to Trader Joe’s, she was finally able to buy the elusive kimbap!