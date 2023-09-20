Trader Joe’s New Mini Tote Keychain Holds a Reusable Shopping Bag

Judging from the comments on Alex and Melanie’s posts, you can expect the Mini Tote to be a hot Trader Joe’s item for the second year in a row.



“This is ADORABLE!!” one commenter wrote. “It’s the perfect gift card holder — maybe I could even squeeze in a flower!”



Other social media users chimed in to share what they used the Mini Totes for after removing the reusable bag inside.



“I use the mini bag as my AirPod case!” one TikToker wrote, while another added: “I use mine as a lipgloss holder.”