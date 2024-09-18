The $10 Trader Joe’s Staple You’ll Buy Once and Use Forever

When the new year began, I set a lot of goals for myself. One of them was to save money by purchasing functional reusable items and to protect the planet by reducing my plastic usage. I have always used plastic bags at home. If I need a garbage bag, I grab a plastic bag; if I need to pack my lunch, I use a plastic bag. But when I learned how much plastic is being used and damaging the environment (plastic usage has jumped by 7.11% since 2021!), I immediately wanted to make a change.