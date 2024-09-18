The $10 Trader Joe’s Staple You’ll Buy Once and Use Forever
When the new year began, I set a lot of goals for myself. One of them was to save money by purchasing functional reusable items and to protect the planet by reducing my plastic usage. I have always used plastic bags at home. If I need a garbage bag, I grab a plastic bag; if I need to pack my lunch, I use a plastic bag. But when I learned how much plastic is being used and damaging the environment (plastic usage has jumped by 7.11% since 2021!), I immediately wanted to make a change.
Thankfully I recently discovered Trader Joe’s silicone bags, which are just $9.99 for three and will help me kick my plastic habit right away while staying on budget. Trader Joe’s is really budget-friendly, and every trip is a special treat.
The bags are made with super-premium, food-grade, platinum silicone, so I can put leftovers or snacks in them.
These bags are also known for their durability and resistance to extreme temperatures, unlike plastic bags that can tear, rip, or degrade over time.
There are countless ways to use these versatile little guys. You can use them for prepping meals, freezing food, and even storing vitamins or other beauty products. TikTokers shared that they have used the bags for storing snacks and loved the convenience of them. One Reddit user shared that they’ve even used the smaller silicone bag as a cup to drink tea.
Even though the price point feels high compared to single-use zip-top bags, these are a smart investment choice because they’re sturdy and reusable (not to mention more sustainable).
If you don’t live near a TJ’s (and get annoyed that they don’t have online shopping), this two-pack of Stasher bags is similar in style and price (although this is a two-pack and not a three-pack). Stasher bags are an Apartment Therapy favorite that have long-lasting quality and efficiency.
I’m eager to incorporate silicone bags into my new lifestyle. If you’re trying to use less plastic, I hope this change works for you too!