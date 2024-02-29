Trader Joe’s $6 Tulip Bouquets Are “So Pretty” They’re Flying Off Shelves

Trader Joe’s also has their immensely popular peony tulips on sale for $9 a bouquet. They’re basically giant fluffy tulips that come in all your favorite spring colors.



“I need to pick some up for spring decorating!!” one person commented on Shannon’s post. Another wrote, “SO pretty! So excited to be moving into spring things.”



With prices this good, you can put a bouquet of tulips in every room in your house. And because many of them haven’t yet bloomed entirely, you can enjoy them for weeks at a time.



It’s important to remind pet parents that tulips are toxic for cats, so make sure your bouquets are out of the munching zone!



Head to your nearest Trader Joe’s to pick up a few tulip bouquets to bring spring indoors and patiently wait for the rest of winter to pass.