Trader Joe’s $6 Tulip Bouquets Are “So Pretty” They’re Flying Off Shelves
Next time you step into your local Trader Joe’s, you’re going to think you teleported to the Netherlands. There are so many tulips in stock at Trader Joe’s plant sections right now that spring has no choice but to arrive sooner than later. And the best part is that bouquets start at just $6 each.
“Beautiful tulips have arrived at Trader Joe’s just in time for spring!!” Shannon from the Trader Joe’s Obsessed Instagram page wrote in a recent caption. And there are so many of them available, you won’t know where to even begin choosing a favorite.
Smaller bouquets of 10 stems are just $5.99, or you can pick up 20 stems for $10.99. Colors include (but aren’t limited to) both light and dark pink, orange, purple, yellow, and white, with variations in between.
Trader Joe’s also has their immensely popular peony tulips on sale for $9 a bouquet. They’re basically giant fluffy tulips that come in all your favorite spring colors.
“I need to pick some up for spring decorating!!” one person commented on Shannon’s post. Another wrote, “SO pretty! So excited to be moving into spring things.”
With prices this good, you can put a bouquet of tulips in every room in your house. And because many of them haven’t yet bloomed entirely, you can enjoy them for weeks at a time.
It’s important to remind pet parents that tulips are toxic for cats, so make sure your bouquets are out of the munching zone!
Head to your nearest Trader Joe’s to pick up a few tulip bouquets to bring spring indoors and patiently wait for the rest of winter to pass.