The second the weather dipped below 65 degrees in New York City, I swapped out all of my summer scents for fall candles — all I need is one little sign it’s fall, and I’m ready for all things cozy, flannel, and apple- and pumpkin-scented. Because it’s the coziest time of year to burn warmer scents, I’m always looking for new and delicious (and budget-friendly) candles to add to my collection — and when I saw that Trader Joe’s brought back its fan-favorite limited-edition vanilla pumpkin candle, I knew I would be stocking up on more than just one.