Trader Joe’s Just Brought Back This “Amazing” $4 Fall Gem — But It Won’t Last Long
The second the weather dipped below 65 degrees in New York City, I swapped out all of my summer scents for fall candles — all I need is one little sign it’s fall, and I’m ready for all things cozy, flannel, and apple- and pumpkin-scented. Because it’s the coziest time of year to burn warmer scents, I’m always looking for new and delicious (and budget-friendly) candles to add to my collection — and when I saw that Trader Joe’s brought back its fan-favorite limited-edition vanilla pumpkin candle, I knew I would be stocking up on more than just one.
The vanilla candle is made from a neutral soy wax blend with vanilla, sweet pumpkin, and notes of cinnamon, cloves, and caramel, so it’s got fall vibes going on in spades. According to the Trader Joe’s website, each candle is hand-poured exclusively for TJ’s and made without parabens and with a lead-free cotton wick. You can burn it consistently for 20 hours of “holiday coziness,” whether that’s on a Tuesday night when you’re feeling all the cozy fall feelings, or when you’re looking for a Halloween candle to burn before having friends over for a scary movie marathon.
Because it’s a limited-edition find, the vanilla pumpkin candle is only available at Trader Joe’s locations in September and October — so if you want one (or three!), don’t wait. The candle is beloved by Trader Joe’s shoppers, and there are tons of internet threads about how quickly people are running to the store to grab theirs.
One commenter wrote on a 2022 Vanilla Pumpkin Candle thread on Reddit that they buy the vanilla pumpkin candle every fall, and another commented on a TikTok that these are their “FAVE CANDLES” (caps included). Another Reddit user who found the candles at their local store five days ago bought one immediately and said it “smells amazing.” I’m guessing they’ll all be back for more now that the candle is back in stock for the season.
If your local Trader Joe’s is out of stock, Bath & Body Works is selling a similar pumpkin-inspired candle, with scents of Tahitian vanilla, pumpkin spice, homemade marshmallow, and drizzled caramel, with a recommended burn time of four hours.
The Vanilla Pumpkin Marshmallow candle is definitely more expensive than Trader Joe’s ($16.95) but it promises to “fill the room” with scent for 30 to 50 hours and boasts a four-hour burn time, so it’s a great alternative if you can’t get your hands on Trader Joe’s Vanilla Pumpkin candle.
Buy: Vanilla Pumpkin Marshmallow Candle, $16.95