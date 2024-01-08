Trader Joe’s Is Selling “Gorgeous” Winter Peony Bouquets for Just $12.99

It’s worth noting that peonies are toxic to cats and dogs if ingested, so you’ll want to take caution if you’re putting them in your home or gifting them to a loved one. If curious pets aren’t a concern, you can ensure your TJ’s bouquet lasts as long as possible by trimming stems at a 45-degree angle and replacing with fresh water and some sugar every other day to promote growth. Buying before they’re in full bloom (and still have that golf ball shape to them) is another way to ensure your budget-friendly winter bouquet will brighten up your space as you get cozy and hunker down during the winter months.