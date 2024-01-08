Trader Joe’s Is Selling “Gorgeous” Winter Peony Bouquets for Just $12.99
Now that the holiday decorations are stashed away for the foreseeable future, it can feel easy to get stuck in the January doldrums. So on your next trip to Trader Joe’s, take a peek at the flower display, because the beloved grocery chain is selling the most beautiful bouquet of winter peonies. And it’s the pop of color you’ll want to bring into any and every room of your space.
Popping up all over social media, each five-stem peony bouquet costs $12.99, according to TJ’s fan accounts, who have spotted them in store locations across the country. These stunning buds come in a variety of pink and white peonies, which blossom into their signature pillowy petal shape over time. The retailer notes that the peonies they sell are “grown regionally across the country in cool, temperate climates, from the Pacific Northwest to Wisconsin to coastal North Carolina,” with the seasonal flower growing in several forms: single, semi-double, double, and Japanese (also known as anemone-form). They also come in a range of colors including white, pink, purple, and red.
It’s worth noting that peonies are toxic to cats and dogs if ingested, so you’ll want to take caution if you’re putting them in your home or gifting them to a loved one. If curious pets aren’t a concern, you can ensure your TJ’s bouquet lasts as long as possible by trimming stems at a 45-degree angle and replacing with fresh water and some sugar every other day to promote growth. Buying before they’re in full bloom (and still have that golf ball shape to them) is another way to ensure your budget-friendly winter bouquet will brighten up your space as you get cozy and hunker down during the winter months.