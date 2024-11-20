This Beloved $6 Trader Joe’s Find Is Back (I’ll Be Using It All Year!)
There’s one thing for certain, and it’s that Trader Joe’s really knows how to deliver. One of those times is in May, when they release their viral Brazil Nut Body Butter, and the other is during the holiday season.
I love when the weather cools down, because I know that when I head to the store I’ll see some cute holiday finds. And sure enough, Trader Joe’s recently released an olivewood collection, which features gorgeous $5.99 wooden bowls that are sourced from olive trees.
This weekend I stopped by my local Trader Joe’s and I found the bowls, along with the $30 wooden board and the $2.99 spatula. When I picked up the bowl, I was impressed by how sturdy and thick it felt — especially considering the price. The material is excellent, and it has a smooth finish (many wood items can be rough on the hands, but this one isn’t). Overall, I’m very pleased with this purchase and definitely recommend it.
The bowls are a longtime TJ’s favorite — they’ve been selling them since at least 2019, amazingly at the same price.
TikTokers are also excited for these items to be back, leaving comments like, “These are the best for gifts 🥰,” and “Need these.”
If you know someone who loves to entertain, these bowls would make a fantastic gift. They’re small, versatile, and perfect for a variety of uses. I’ve already put mine to use — I used one for a bobby pin holder and another to store my keys.
For the price, it’s a total steal. However, if you do decide to purchase any of these items, make sure to wash with gentle care and to rub olive oil on them to keep the wood from splitting. Head to Trader Joe’s while they’re still in stock! I’m excited to use mine all year long.