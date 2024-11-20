This Beloved $6 Trader Joe’s Find Is Back (I’ll Be Using It All Year!)

If you know someone who loves to entertain, these bowls would make a fantastic gift. They’re small, versatile, and perfect for a variety of uses. I’ve already put mine to use — I used one for a bobby pin holder and another to store my keys.



For the price, it’s a total steal. However, if you do decide to purchase any of these items, make sure to wash with gentle care and to rub olive oil on them to keep the wood from splitting. Head to Trader Joe’s while they’re still in stock! I’m excited to use mine all year long.