This “Trash Can” Hack Is a Brilliant Way to Combat Impulse Buying

Well, she didn’t actually toss her decorations in the garbage. What she’s talking about here is the anti-impulse buying strategy she now uses. Here’s how it works: Smith gets an item she likes, but doesn’t immediately go to the cashier. Instead, she heads to the trash can aisle, where she puts the aforementioned item on display.



This forces her to be more thoughtful and more intentional for two reasons. One, the beauty of the curated displays no longer has an effect on the product. The now-dull surroundings of garbage bins force the item to shine on its own. Second, the delay allows her to get over the initial surge of excitement after seeing the product, and in effect, lets her make more objective decisions.



The result: more savings and fewer regrets.