The “Triangle” Method Transformed My Shelves (It’s So Simple!)

The “Triangle Method” is a great way to make your shelves look more polished and intentional — but it might not work if you have a lot of stuff you want to display. If you’re willing to add more shelf space, find alternative spots for some books, or want to create a cute shelfie moment, it might be a fit for you.



It also helps show off anything you’re particularly proud of — the candle in my photo is one I poured myself, and I made the ceramic pots as well. I love this aspect of the method, and might try to fit triangles in some shelves instead of all of them to leave space for my books.