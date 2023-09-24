You Could Get Paid $2,500 to Binge-Watch Netflix Shows
There’s no denying that Netflix has played a significant role in popularizing TV binge-watches. Although the streamer now staggers the release of reality shows like Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum, it’s become famous for dropping entire seasons of a TV series in one day, inviting viewers to curl up on their couch and get sucked into a story for several hours.
If you’re a Netflix binge-watching pro, good news: You might actually be able to turn that expertise into a money-making opportunity. To celebrate National Binge Day on September 25, Online Casinos wants to pay one lucky winner $2,000 to settle a popular debate: What is genuinely the most binge-worthy show on Netflix?
To solve that question, Online Casinos is hiring a TV binger to watch and score Netflix’s three most streamed shows of all time: Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday. If you’re chosen, it’s up to you to watch all three shows and score each of them out of 10, based on the following set of criteria:
- Bingeability rating: “Likeliness of you watching more than one episode in each sitting.”
- Distractibility rating: “How often you found yourself distracted.”
- Snoozability rating: “Likeliness to send you to sleep.”
- ‘Take two’ rating: “Likeliness that you’d rewatch the series.”
- The grand finale rating: “Just how wowed you were at the season finale.”
To help their TV binger get into binge-watching mode, Online Casinos will also pay them $300 for snacks and takeout and $200 to cover a yearly Netflix subscription.
Think you’ve got what it takes? To apply, all you have to do is fill out a form stating your full name, date of birth (applicants must be at least 18), and country of residence. Entries close at 11:59 p.m. ET on September 25 (aka National Binge Day). You can learn more and apply for the position here. Happy viewing!