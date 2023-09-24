You Could Get Paid $2,500 to Binge-Watch Netflix Shows

There’s no denying that Netflix has played a significant role in popularizing TV binge-watches. Although the streamer now staggers the release of reality shows like Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum, it’s become famous for dropping entire seasons of a TV series in one day, inviting viewers to curl up on their couch and get sucked into a story for several hours.



If you’re a Netflix binge-watching pro, good news: You might actually be able to turn that expertise into a money-making opportunity. To celebrate National Binge Day on September 25, Online Casinos wants to pay one lucky winner $2,000 to settle a popular debate: What is genuinely the most binge-worthy show on Netflix?