6 Shows to Watch If You Love “Outlander”

Also based on a series of beloved novels, Julia Quinn’s regency era romance Bridgerton got the Shondaland treatment and the bright, fizzy, sexy Netflix show is a great place to go if you’re looking for attractive people in historical garb that’ll make you sweat (I mean, who isn’t looking for that?). Each season of the show focuses on the love story of one of the eight siblings of the well-to-do Bridgerton family as they, and those in their orbit, navigate the always treacherous marriage season in early 1800s London. Expect lots of sexual tension and décolletage.



Stream on Netflix