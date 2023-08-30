This Untouched ’60s House for Sale Has an Unexpected Feature

Indeed, the home does belong to the Haycock family, who are listing it for the very first time since it was built. Haycock himself died in 2020, and in his obituary, his family noted that although he designed many buildings in his career, his favorite was his home, which he called “the glass house.” According to one design account on Instagram, the home was also lovingly referred to as “the airplane house” due to its doubly curved hyperbolic paraboloid roof, no doubt making it a unique dwelling filled with decades of love and history.