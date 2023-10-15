I Asked a Pest Expert If TikTok’s “Vase Trick” Really Keeps Cockroaches Away

Broker Svetlana Choi of Coldwell Banker Warburg said she and her husband tried the vase hack to stop water bugs — another lovely visitor that might emerge uninvited out of drains. “It seemed to help for a while, but they also came up through radiator pipes.” (Yikes.) Choi mentions that they live in a co-op building that’s more than 90 years old, so an aging structure could be part of the issue. “But we will keep trying whatever other hacks are out there,” she says.