I’d Never Clean My Washer with Toothpaste and Lemon — I Follow This Brilliant Method Instead

With a top-load washing machine, you’ll want to start a hot wash cycle and let the water run for a minute before opening up the lid and adding a quart of white vinegar to the drum. Close the lid and let the agitator work for a minute. Open the lid again and let the mixture disinfect the washer tub for an hour. While your washer drum is being disinfected, clean the exterior of the washer and give the tub’s rim and the tub of the agitator a good scrub. After the hour is up, close the lid and let the wash cycle finish. Run another hot cycle with a cup of baking soda. Open the lid and let the washer air dry.