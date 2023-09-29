This Vintage 1970s Bed Has Hidden “Arms” and More Surprising Features
TikTok has found another reason to love vintage furniture after a post about a 1970s bed with hidden headrests and arms went viral recently.
In a video from antique store The Dust Shuttle, you see the bed’s unique features. The headboard, for instance, conceals a couple of secret headrests. To reveal these hidden pillows, all you need is to push the bottom of the panel, and the cushions will slide out.
An equally interesting feature that you won’t see in today’s models are the arms. Similar to the headrests, the arms are hidden, and you have to press buttons on the sides to pop them out. The arms, or more clearly, a pair of planks, can then be folded to form mini tables for small items like a remote or a book. Once you’re done, just fold the planks, and press the button while inserting the arms back into their slots.
According to The Dust Shuttle, the product is a Dyrlund Teak Floating Bed Frame that was manufactured in Denmark in the 1970s. It was popular at the time and had many design variations. For example, one version has compartments for pillows and linens inside the headboard, and then there’s another version that has nightstands.
As mentioned, everyone on TikTok loved it. “Wow, why don’t they make furniture like this anymore?” a commenter said. Another praised the timelessness of the style: “Mid-century modern furniture was and forever will be the GOAT.”
Others were curious about how it works. “How do you wash the pillows?” someone asked, to which the video’s owner humorously replied: “You don’t. You just show them to your friends when they come to visit and never use them.”
As with any rare item, especially one with fine craftsmanship, acquiring one will cost you. The Dust Shuttle priced theirs at $2,900. Other places like 1stdibs.com has prices ranging from $2,600 to $6,495.
Or keep your eyes peeled next time you go thrift shopping — you might get lucky.