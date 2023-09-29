An equally interesting feature that you won’t see in today’s models are the arms. Similar to the headrests, the arms are hidden, and you have to press buttons on the sides to pop them out. The arms, or more clearly, a pair of planks, can then be folded to form mini tables for small items like a remote or a book. Once you’re done, just fold the planks, and press the button while inserting the arms back into their slots.