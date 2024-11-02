I Dug My Unconventional “Wallpaper” Out of a Dump Truck (It’s So Vintage!)

I started by painting the room a playful, saccharine green (Farrow & Ball’s Whirlybird). The color was a perfect match to our teeny-tiny sink and also picked up a seafoam green that appeared throughout the French illustrations. I painted the faux tile walls, the ceiling, door, and trim all the same Whirlybird color. I also found a penny round tile from Nemo Tile that was a perfect match to the wall and sink color, and installed that on the existing cement floor. My vision was to make all of the elements in the room as uniform as possible, so that the visually busy wallpaper didn’t feel overwhelming. It’s often a fine line between eclectic and overcrowded, and I wanted to make sure I stayed on the right side.