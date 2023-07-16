Get Paid $15,000 to Visit State Fairs This Summer

Because social media posting is so key to the job, AmericInn is looking for a “social media-savvy” family with active TikTok and Instagram accounts. To apply, all you have to do is complete a 300-word-minimum essay and a family photo or a 60-second video explaining why your family is the perfect fit for this state fair experience. Interested applicants can send materials to fairfamily@americinn.com, along with links to their public social media accounts.