Get Paid $15,000 to Visit State Fairs This Summer
From the rides to the deep-fried confections, there’s a lot to love about state fairs. If heading to the state fair is on your annual summer bucket list, why not get paid to do so?
For a second consecutive year, hotel brand AmericInn by Wyndham wants to pay one family $15,000 to travel to three different Midwestern state fairs over the course of one week — August 11 to 18, to be exact. The lucky family’s winnings include a $10,000 travel stipend (which includes airfare and ground transportation), $5,000 in cash, a suitcase full of AmericInn merchandise, a Wyndham Rewards Diamond level membership, and seven all-expenses-paid nights at various AmericInn hotel locations.
Your job is pretty simple: Document your travels with photo and video content on your social media accounts, which will be used for AmericInn’s annual “Best of the Midwest Fair Guide.”
Because social media posting is so key to the job, AmericInn is looking for a “social media-savvy” family with active TikTok and Instagram accounts. To apply, all you have to do is complete a 300-word-minimum essay and a family photo or a 60-second video explaining why your family is the perfect fit for this state fair experience. Interested applicants can send materials to fairfamily@americinn.com, along with links to their public social media accounts.
To apply, adults in the family must be at least 21 years old and U.S. residents with valid federal or state-issued ID and the ability to drive to certain destinations. Entries close on July 25 and the winners will be announced soon afterward on August 2. Good luck!
You can learn more about AmericInn’s state fair gig and apply here.