Walgreens Thanksgiving Hours Might Change Your Last-Minute Shopping Plans
Even amid the hustle and bustle of holiday prep, you can’t plan for everything that might pop up, especially on the big day itself. If you or someone in your family has an unexpected illness, injury (hello, potato chopping incident), or last-minute need for medication or other health or personal care essentials, you might find yourself wondering what your local Walgreens Thanksgiving hours are this year.
In years past, Walgreens stores had remained open on Thanksgiving, which falls on Nov. 23 this year, but this year, a rep for the retailer confirmed to Apartment Therapy that most stores will be closed on Thanksgiving to give team members time to spend with their families. That said, “24-hour locations will remain open to meet customer and patient healthcare needs. Customers are encouraged to check their local store and pharmacy hours using our store locator,” the rep noted.
“Our change in operations this year is intended to acknowledge the dedication of our store team members and leadership, pharmacists, and pharmacy techs who are working incredibly hard to deliver great healthcare to customers and patients,” said Tracey D. Brown, Executive Vice President, President Walgreens Retail and Chief Customer Officer, in a statement. “Customers and patients need us every day of the year, and the team members scheduled to work on Thanksgiving at 24-hour locations are vital to delivering healthcare to their communities and serve as a critical destination for prescription access, pharmacist advice and medication management.”
Walgreens stores will be open during normal business hours the day before, Nov. 22, as well as the following day, on Black Friday, for all your health and other essential needs. But it’s worth keeping in mind that your local store might not be open on Thanksgiving Day, in case you find yourself in need of a trip to the pharmacy when preparing your meal or spending time with your loved ones.