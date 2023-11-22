Walgreens Thanksgiving Hours Might Change Your Last-Minute Shopping Plans

“Our change in operations this year is intended to acknowledge the dedication of our store team members and leadership, pharmacists, and pharmacy techs who are working incredibly hard to deliver great healthcare to customers and patients,” said Tracey D. Brown, Executive Vice President, President Walgreens Retail and Chief Customer Officer, in a statement. “Customers and patients need us every day of the year, and the team members scheduled to work on Thanksgiving at 24-hour locations are vital to delivering healthcare to their communities and serve as a critical destination for prescription access, pharmacist advice and medication management.”



Walgreens stores will be open during normal business hours the day before, Nov. 22, as well as the following day, on Black Friday, for all your health and other essential needs. But it’s worth keeping in mind that your local store might not be open on Thanksgiving Day, in case you find yourself in need of a trip to the pharmacy when preparing your meal or spending time with your loved ones.