The hack caught the curiosity of other TikTok users, who said that they’re going to do the same with their mirrors. As for those who only have bags from other stores, commenters said that any plastic bag is fine.



If plastic bags are banned in your state, you can easily swap in other materials. For instance, some recommended reusing newspapers. “My dad always uses newspaper and it works wonders!” one commenter noted.



Someone else added, “Use coffee filters. They taught me that working in restaurants. Works amazing.” Others in the service industry agreed. “That’s what we used when I worked at Starbucks.”



Who knew that plastic bags, newspapers, and coffee filters were such effective substitutes for microfiber cloths?