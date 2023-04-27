According to her, the biggest expense was the big, blue planters, costing $20 each, while the rest of the supplies cost about $100. Based on the approximate sizes, colors, and prices, we have a pretty strong hunch that the blue planters are the Better Homes and Gardens Toramina 12″ Speckled Planter, the red bowls are the Mainstays Chiara Stoneware 6.25″ Round Red Bowl, and the white marble bowls are the Better Homes & Gardens Melamine Marble Serve Bowl, all from Walmart. Online prices are slightly higher than in-store, but the total is still much less expensive than the real deal. The total cost for the dupe is between $180 and $200.