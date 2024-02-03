This Is the Cozy “Egg Chair” Shoppers Want for Spring
When it comes to divisive outdoor trends, some people aren’t fans of the “egg chair,” citing a lack of functionality, especially when they’re entertaining a crowd and someone is cocooned away in a giant orb. But I’m a huge egg chair fan — so much so that it was one of the first big purchases I made after moving into my house, and there’s little I love more than posting up in my egg chair on my deck with a good book on a warm sunny day.
If my endorsement has inspired you, here’s more news you’ll love: the big-box retailer is selling a Mainstays wicker hanging egg chair ($247) in three different colors, and it’s the finishing touch your outdoor space needs as you wait for the warm weather months ahead.
Walmart shoppers are loving this stylish woven egg chair, which offers gentle swaying thanks to its stand and heavy duty chain. It also includes a cozy, fade-resistant olefin fabric cushion for ample back support, while the basket chair and frame are powder-coated so it won’t rust even when exposed to the elements. It also boasts an assembly time of mere minutes, which means you can kick your feet up and relax not long after the chair arrives at your door.
The chair is available in gray, beige, or white, and the product listing details a maximum weight limit for the chair of 250 pounds.
For an equally chic (and slightly more budget-friendly) option, the OC Orange-Casual Wicker Egg Chair (on sale for $199.99), also from Walmart, comes in black, beige, or gray, and can support up to 350 pounds. This one’s has across-the-board five-star reviews, with one happy shopper writing, “The chair was easy to assemble and it looks gorgeous. I purchased the chair to use on the porch and it’s a great size. I ordered a cover just to preserve the chair. Love this.” Another wrote: “Love the comfort and cozy feeling… I’m 76 and was able to put the chair together myself!! It’s attractive in my space.”
No matter which option you choose, you’ll love nestling up into an egg chair all spring and summer long — trust me on this one.