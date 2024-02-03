This Is the Cozy “Egg Chair” Shoppers Want for Spring

For an equally chic (and slightly more budget-friendly) option, the OC Orange-Casual Wicker Egg Chair (on sale for $199.99), also from Walmart, comes in black, beige, or gray, and can support up to 350 pounds. This one’s has across-the-board five-star reviews, with one happy shopper writing, “The chair was easy to assemble and it looks gorgeous. I purchased the chair to use on the porch and it’s a great size. I ordered a cover just to preserve the chair. Love this.” Another wrote: “Love the comfort and cozy feeling… I’m 76 and was able to put the chair together myself!! It’s attractive in my space.”



No matter which option you choose, you’ll love nestling up into an egg chair all spring and summer long — trust me on this one.