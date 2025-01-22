I Spotted This “Elegant” Fluted Table, and It Looks Like It Should Be 10x the Price
If you’re the type of person who loves simplicity in home decor — clean, modern lines and neutral tones — then you’re going to love this new small space-friendly find from Walmart. It’s a fluted end table that not only looks chic and modern, but it’s also only $98.
“Run and grab this light wood fluted end table while it’s still in stock,” reads the caption of a recent Instagram post by sisters Julie and Kelly (@simplyneutrablog). “Under $100 and amazing quality. This is the perfect addition to any space.”
The Lillian Fluted End Table from Walmart’s Better Homes & Gardens brand comes in both this light pine finish as well as black. It takes just a few minutes to put together and is the perfect size for a reading lamp, a stack of books, or a cup of coffee or tea.
The fluted base gives this table a high-end touch and could read modern or eclectic depending on how it’s styled. Fluted wood was the trend of 2024 and is still going strong, so if you want in, this piece is a great place to start.
“This side table is beautiful. It was easy to build and looks great,” one Walmart shopper wrote in their review. “I’ve received lots of compliments on it because of the style and quality. Definitely recommend if you want to get something modern but not too overly trendy. It’s simple but so cute!”
“Love this table!” another person said. “Nice weight that seems more expensive than it is. Has a roomy top and is stable. I hate wobbly tables. The color fits in nice with my decor. It’s a blond color I would say. The fluting on the legs is a nice touch.”
At just $98, the Lillian table won’t stay in stock for long, so grab it now if you want to get in on the fluted trend.