These Adorable Halloween Mugs Are 4 for $10 and Guaranteed to Fly Off Shelves ASAP
They’re baaack! If you couldn’t scroll through social media for more than five minutes without seeing these adorable Halloween mugs from Walmart last year, then get ready for your feed to be inundated again. These attitude-filled ghost and pumpkin mugs are back for another spooky season, and you can finally stop lusting from afar and get your hands on them this year.
“SO CUTE!!” the creator behind the Walmart Gems Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “The viral ghost stacking mugs set is BACK again! These are even better in person … I love the pearlized white finish!”
You can choose between either ghosts or pumpkins and grab a set of four stoneware mugs that each have their very own personality. Perfect for your coffee bar, these mugs are definitely meant to make a statement. And you can grab the entire set of four plus the stand for just under $10.
“These are the cutest mugs ever!” one person wrote on Walmart’s website about the ghost mugs. “Nicely made with adorable faces to make the Halloween season feel special for that cup of coffee or hot chocolate. These are durable and easy to hold. The rack is easy to get the mugs in and out of. I recommend these to add to your mug collection for the season!”
“I just love these pumpkin cups and the fact that they come with a wire stand that they stack is great,” someone else wrote about the pumpkin mugs. Another person added, “This set is better than I expected. The mugs are large and heavy. The storage rack is stable. These were packed very well, too!”
Each mug holds just over 13 ounces, which makes them great for your morning cup of joe, a chai tea, or your afternoon espresso drink. And who doesn’t love matching their mug to their mood?
These Halloween mug sets aren’t going to be in stock for long because they’re destined to go viral again. Grab your favorite set now and get to sipping in seriously spooky style.