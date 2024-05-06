You’ll Want One of These Cute $20 Jute Rugs for Every Room
There’s something about jute that just screams cool and coastal. The natural fiber material is also a go-to for those who subscribe to a bohemian, eclectic aesthetic, and Walmart currently has small jute rugs available for under $20 each (jute rug lovers know that price is a steal). Plus, because jute is so durable, you can basically use these anywhere in your house.
“Walmart’s stepping up their home decor game with this jute accent rug,” Krista from the Walmart Finds Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “This 2’ x 3’ rug is $20 … where would you put it in your home?”
The rug in Krista’s video is one from the Dave & Jenny Marrs for Better Homes & Gardens collection at Walmart. This style comes in three sizes (although the 2’ by 3’ version is the only one still in stock online) and features a simple floral motif with fringe at either end. It’s perfect to use as a mat at the front door, in front of your kitchen sink, or even as a bath mat.
If you need something a bit bigger, this 5’ by 8’ jute rug from Safavieh at Walmart is still under $100. The size is ideal for a covered porch with a living space, but could work just as well indoors under your dining room table or in your living room. The natural tones pair well with all different decor styles, and the braided jute can handle high foot traffic.
If you’ve been on the hunt for an affordable jute rug for your home, then head to Walmart to grab one for every room in the house. They’re a welcome sign of spring and summer (but look stylish year-round!) and will hold up no matter what you throw at them.