This $400 Sofa from Walmart Looks So Much More Expensive
Shopping for a new couch is never an easy task. Yes, it should be comfortable, but it also plays an important role in tying a living room together. They also tend to be sizable investments, often retailing for well over $1,000. However, getting a stylish cozy couch doesn’t have to equal dipping into your savings.
Just ask TikTok content creator Chloe (@chloeinnyc), who found her dream couch — a cream, L-shaped shearling piece — for just $400 on Walmart’s website.
As Chloe pointed out in a video showing off her find: “Naps on this couch are going to be magical.”
Since sharing the TikTok, her video has received over 50,000 likes and 784,000 views.
“Walmart is so underrated for their home stuff!” one TikToker wrote.
“It looks like an uncrustable! But I love it lol,” another viewer joked.
Although Chloe’s couch is in the shade Teddy White, it also comes in beige, black, and gray-blue shades. Unfortunately, the Teddy White couch is currently out of stock, but could come back at any moment.
The couch is similarly well-regarded on Walmart’s website, with an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars based on 12 reviews.
“I absolutely love this couch! Great deal for the price,” one reviewer wrote in a 5-star review. “It was fairly easy to assemble and it fits perfectly in my living room. It’s also very comfortable. It was supposed to be delivered in a week after buying it and it arrived earlier within 3 days. Highly recommend it!”