Walmart’s New Year’s Hours Are So Clutch This Year
Though many people will be recuperating from the end of 2023 on New Year’s Day 2024 with some rest and relaxation, for others, it will be just another Monday. And if you have errands to run, things to buy, and Christmas gifts to return come Jan. 1, then you’re in luck — despite many local shops and businesses being closed to celebrate the new year, Walmart’s New Year’s hours will come in clutch: locations will be up and running business as usual.
According to a Walmart representative, most Walmart stores will be open during normal business hours (6 a.m. to 11 p.m.) on Monday, Jan. 1 (this includes Walmart pharmacies, too).
Of course, you may want to give your local Walmart store a call before you get in the car just to make sure that location or pharmacy is not an exception to the rule. Some Walmart stores close at 11 p.m., whereas others close at 9:30 or 10:30 p.m. on a normal weekday. As the Walmart representative noted, you can use the store finder on Walmart’s website to help verify hours, as well.
Walmart will also be open during normal hours on New Year’s Eve. So feel free to drop in for some last-minute New Year’s Eve party must-haves like snacks, drinks, and those little horns to blare at midnight. You may even be able to score a sequined something-or-other to wear that night, too.
So whether you need to grab groceries for the week ahead or just need to get out of the house for the first time since Christmas (the long winter’s nap post-holidays is real), then you can trek to Walmart to get a bit of shopping done on New Year’s Day. Again, just call ahead or use the store finder on Walmart.com to make sure your local store is open so you don’t get out of your pajamas for nothing!