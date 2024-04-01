People Are Buying These “Simply Gorgeous” $3 Cups in Every Color
When you think of “shatterproof” cups, you likely think of something that looks as plasticky as it feels. In fact, you probably picture a toddler or kid-friendly drinking cup, built to withstand spills and tantrums alike. But these Art Deco-style cups by Better Homes & Gardens, available at Walmart, are about to change all of that. These cups are beautiful, shatterproof, made for adults, and so chic you won’t be able to tell they’re not glass.
“The new shatterproof pieces by @betterhomesandgardens are just what we need on the patio and by the pool!” the caption of a recent Whoa Wait Walmart post reads.
“Oh love these,” one person commented on the post, with another adding, “Oh my goodness so pretty!!!”
The arched ribbed glasses are available in both a light teal color and a smoky gray tone, as well as two different sizes. In Walmart stores, you can grab them individually for under $3 each. Or you can pick up an entire set of eight online for under $20.
These cups are BPA-free and top-rack dishwasher-safe, and made with super-durable Tritan material that looks like glass, but won’t smash into a million pieces if knocked onto the patio.
These glasses are perfect for all your favorite summer beverages — water, lemonade, iced tea, and, of course, cocktails — and when the summer season comes to an end, they’re gorgeous enough to be used as daily indoor glasses, too.
So quit feeling like a little kid when you drink from your shatterproof glasses and upgrade your collection to something with a bit more class. Grab a set of these ribbed cups while they’re in stock on Walmart’s website and sip in style all summer long.
Buy: Better Homes & Gardens Tritan Arched Ribbed Tumbler 8-Piece Set, $19.96