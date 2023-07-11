Walmart Has Prime Day-Level Prices on Thousands of Home and Kitchen Finds — These Are the 15 Best
Everyone has been eagerly anticipating Amazon Prime Day — including us. While we’ve spent a ton of time rounding up the best deals and discounts you can shop during the mega-sale, that doesn’t mean we’ve turned a blind eye to other retailers in the industry. Many other companies are holding concurrent sales of their own, with deals that rival — and in some instances even surpass — Amazon’s.
Once such sale? Walmart’s Walmart+ Week, where members can score discounts on everything from grills and outdoor furniture to tech gear and mattresses. There’s a lot to sort through — and we don’t want you to miss a single deal — so we’ve done some of the heavy lifting for you, rounding up epic deals you can’t miss during Walmart’s latest sale. You can snag a new cookware set, upgrade your cleaning products, or even become the type of person who makes fancy lattes in the morning (go you!), all at low prices you won’t find elsewhere. Walmart+ members have been shopping these deals since Monday, but the sale opens up to the general public on Tuesday at 12 p.m. EST. Happy shopping!
Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Amazon Prime Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.