Walmart Has Prime Day-Level Prices on Thousands of Home and Kitchen Finds — These Are the 15 Best

updated about 4 hours ago
Everyone has been eagerly anticipating Amazon Prime Day — including us. While we’ve spent a ton of time rounding up the best deals and discounts you can shop during the mega-sale, that doesn’t mean we’ve turned a blind eye to other retailers in the industry. Many other companies are holding concurrent sales of their own, with deals that rival — and in some instances even surpass — Amazon’s.

Once such sale? Walmart’s Walmart+ Week, where members can score discounts on everything from grills and outdoor furniture to tech gear and mattresses. There’s a lot to sort through — and we don’t want you to miss a single deal — so we’ve done some of the heavy lifting for you, rounding up epic deals you can’t miss during Walmart’s latest sale. You can snag a new cookware set, upgrade your cleaning products, or even become the type of person who makes fancy lattes in the morning (go you!), all at low prices you won’t find elsewhere. Walmart+ members have been shopping these deals since Monday, but the sale opens up to the general public on Tuesday at 12 p.m. EST. Happy shopping!

1 / 15
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Walmart
$59.99
was $74.99

Eight pieces of cookware for under $100? Sign us up! These beauties from Carote boast a heavy-gauge base that makes them versatile enough for any cooktop, along with a nonstick coating for easy release of everything from fish to eggs. Bonus: This set is super comprehensive (it includes two frying pans, a saute pan, a saucepan, and a casserole pan), so it's a great option for first-time home owners or college students.

Buy Now
2 / 15
Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum
Walmart
$199.99
was $380.00

Designed with small spaces in mind, Dyson's Omni-Glide is the brand's most maneuverable vacuum, with several features that make it ideal for cleaning tight quarters. The slim design can lay completely flat and work its way seamlessly around the furniture to deliver a Dyson-worthy clean you can be proud of.

Buy Now
3 / 15
Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Smokeless Fire Pit
Walmart
$175.99
was $229.99

Nothing screams summer quite like hanging around a bonfire — and thanks to Solo Stove, it couldn't be easier. This portable fire pit brings the heat whether you're using chunk firewood or small logs, with a 360-degree airflow that ensures everyone around feels nice and toasty. Use it to roast up some marshmallows or just add some ambiance to your next BBQ.

Buy Now
4 / 15
Costway Wooden 4 Drawer Bathroom Cabinet
Walmart
$67.99
was $159.99

Bathrooms are often short on storage, but this handy cabinet can help with that. It's slim but functional, with four drawers and a door that disguise copious amounts of storage space for everything from hair tools to extra towels.

Buy Now
5 / 15
SHOWKOO 3 Piece Spinner Suitcase Luggage Set
Walmart
$151.99
was $189.99

We've officially found the excuse you need to book that summer escape you keep dreaming about. This affordable set of luggage from Showkoo scores you not one, not two, but three pieces of durable hard-sided luggage in a variety of sizes that cater to everything from weekend getaways to far-flung adventures. Each piece comes with must-have features, like a water-resistant hard shell, 360-degree wheels, and TSA-friendly lock to keep all your belongings safe and sound. Choose from a selection of eight prettier-than-average colors, like purple, blush, and apple green

Buy Now
6 / 15
PurSteam Steam Mop Cleaner 10-in-1
Walmart
$52.97
was $79.97

You can speed up your floor cleaning with this nifty editor-approved steam mop that’s ready to go in 30 sections, but with the detachable hose, it also works as a carpet cleaner, steam cleaner, handheld garment steamer, and glass and mirror cleaner — so you’re getting way more products for the price of one.

Buy Now
7 / 15
Bedsure Comforter Duvet Insert, Queen
Walmart
$28.88
was $34.99

Hot take: There's nothing better than crawling into a cloud-like bed at the end of the day. This Bedsure duvet insert will help you achieve at least part of that dream, thanks to its premium 300 GSM whole-piece polyester fill and 100 percent microfiber shell. It's weighty enough to keep you warm in the winter while still promoting cool restful sleep in the warmer months. How's that for a product that does it all?

Buy Now
8 / 15
DHP Miriam Pillowback Wood Base Sofa, Gray Linen
Walmart
$258.00
was $455.00

A quality couch for under $300? Score! This Walmart perch is stylish as can be, with an exposed wood frame and plush pillow back that makes for serious lounging. The best part? The charcoal linen fabric can easily flex between any decor style, whether your vibe skews modern or traditional.

Buy Now
9 / 15
Instant Pot Vortex 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven
Walmart
$79.95
was $129.99

Newsflash: Weeknight dinners just got a whole lot easier, thanks to the Instant Pot Vortex. This game-changing 10-quart air fryer oven can air fry, broil, bake, dehydrate, reheat, rotisserie, and roast, meaning no meal — from a whole chicken to perfectly crunchy fries — is off-limits. Bonus: It will help you cook some of your favorite eats in less time, and with less oil, making eating healthy even easier.

Buy Now
10 / 15
Restored Chefman RJ54-V2 Barista Pro Espresso Machine
Walmart
$39.99
was $139.00

Walmart's refurbishing program allows you to score quality appliances at a steep discount, and this espresso machine is no exception. Designed to help you achieve barista-worthy sips (like shots, cappuccinos, and lattes), Chefman's Barista Pro Espresso Machine will drastically improve your morning routine. Choose from a selection of presets or customize your own drink to get your caffeine fix your way.

Buy Now
11 / 15
AICOOK Juicer Extractor Easy Clean
Walmart
$39.99
was $89.99

This juicer claims to extract up to 26 percent more juice and 36 percent more vitamins and minerals than others on the market — and it’s wildly fast, able to produce a cup in only a few sections. It even comes with a special brush to simplify the cleaning process.

Buy Now
12 / 15
Vavsea Immersion Hand Blender
Walmart
$27.99
was $99.99

Whether you’re making smoothies or purees, this hand blender will suit your needs, with its extra-powerful 1000W motor that is way more effective than your regular old blender. It has a number of attachments, including a milk frother, food chopper, and egg whisk.

Buy Now
13 / 15
Onson Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
Walmart
$115.99
was $319.99

This deal is almost too good to believe. At nearly 50 percent off, the Onson Robot Vacuum and Mop will totally revolutionize your cleaning routine. Not only does it pick up dog hair, crumbs, and dirt, but it will scrub your floors to a shine too, thanks to an integrated wet mop feature. Two suction levels ensure no mess is left behind, and the whole thing can be controlled via an app or Alexa.

Buy Now
14 / 15
REAHOME 8 Drawer Dresser
Walmart
$75.99
was $311.99

It’s not every day that you can score a large dresser for under $100, but thanks to Walmart’s stellar sale, you can. It’s modern and simple style ensures that it’ll be a perfect fit for any style of room, and most importantly, it has a enormous capacity to fit all of your clothes.

Buy Now
15 / 15
VAVSEA Juicer Machine
Walmart
$69.99
was $299.99

Whether you like to start your day with celery juice or end it with a tequila sunrise, a juicer is an essential addition to every kitchen. This compact design from Vavsea is petite but powerful, with two speed modes that cater to hard and soft fruits and vegetables and a corrosion-resistant multi-blade that extracts maximum juice while maintaining nutritional value. As a bonus, the chute is built extra wide, so you can skip cutting up fruits and veggies before juicing them.

Buy Now
 

