The “Stunning” $20 Front Door Find That Looks So Good, Shoppers Are Buying 2 at a Time
If your basic coir doormat isn’t really cutting it for you in the style department anymore, then you need to check out Walmart’s new doormat that looks more like something from a designer brand. It’s made with woven PVC ropes that help you get your soles clean just like those boring old coir mats do, but it does so while serving up some serious style that’s seasonless, trendy, and totally unique.
“Step aside, old doormat!” Krista from Walmart Finds captioned a recent Instagram post. “This pretzel woven beauty from Walmart is not just pretty; it’s durable, too. Say hello to the ultimate entrance upgrade!”
Why is giving me Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry vibes in the best possible way …?
The Mainstays Woven Pretzel Knotted doormat is under $20 at Walmart right now and will instantly give your front step or mudroom a mini makeover. The textured PVC rope works great to remove dirt and mud from your shoes, and is also easy to keep clean. Just shake off the dried bits and then rinse with a garden hose (or in the shower or tub) to refresh.
And because the PVC won’t break down, this mat will last a lot longer than your coir mats ever did.
“So happy to receive this doormat!” one reviewer wrote about the Mainstays mat. “So thick and nice. Super durable.” A second wrote, “Great quality, looks great at [the] door, the color is stunning and it won’t fade. I love [that] it dries so fast. I plan on getting a few more for my other outside doors.”
Another person wrote, “Love this mat! It doesn’t look like every other doormat. It’s unique and very cute. I was initially worried the light color may stain and look dirty, but it’s very durable and stays impressively clean! The braided fabric is extra effective [for] brushing off shoes.”
Pick up this new doormat from Mainstays at Walmart while it’s still in stock and freshen up your front door. It just looks so classy!
Buy: Mainstays Woven Pretzel Knotted PVC Outdoor Doormat, $19.98