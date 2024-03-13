This 16-Piece Dinnerware Set Has “Pottery Barn Vibes” for Just $50

Need more convincing? This set has over 575 five-star reviews on Walmart’s website, with one reviewer writing, “These dishes look much more expensive than they are! They have a nice weight and the two tone color is beautiful. The stoneware is greige and the unfinished bottom of the bowl and mug add a nice contrast.”



Another reviewer agreed that they have that Pottery Barn look, writing, “These dishes are so beautiful! They look Pottery Barn-ish but without the huge price tag. The mugs are bigger than I expected and the salad bowls are perfect. I’m very impressed!!”



So give your dinnerware a makeover with this gorgeous yet affordable set from Walmart. Your guests will think you went ham at Pottery Barn, but we’ll keep the actual price tag our little secret.



Buy: Better Homes & Gardens Abott White Round Stoneware 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, $49.92