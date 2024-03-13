This 16-Piece Dinnerware Set Has “Pottery Barn Vibes” for Just $50
Is your dinnerware collection in need of a facelift? Before you drop hundreds of dollars on dishes from a more upscale brand, you may want to check out Walmart first. Walmart currently has a stoneware set that’s giving major Pottery Barn vibes, according to one Instagrammer, and each piece looks like it’s handmade.
“Watch out Pottery Barn,” Krista from the Walmart Finds Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “Walmart’s coming at ya with this modern + rustic stoneware! This gorgeous collection has dinnerware sold separately or as a set + matching serveware too.”
“Dangit I like those more than the stoneware ones I just got from Target,” one person commented on Krista’s post. Another added, “Dude I’ve been eyeing these babies for a hot minute.”
Like Krista mentioned, you can pick and choose which dishes you want, or you can splurge on an entire 16-piece set, which comes with four dinner plates, four salad plates, four bowls, and four mugs. You can even pick up the set in red if you’re looking to add some color to your collection.
Need more convincing? This set has over 575 five-star reviews on Walmart’s website, with one reviewer writing, “These dishes look much more expensive than they are! They have a nice weight and the two tone color is beautiful. The stoneware is greige and the unfinished bottom of the bowl and mug add a nice contrast.”
Another reviewer agreed that they have that Pottery Barn look, writing, “These dishes are so beautiful! They look Pottery Barn-ish but without the huge price tag. The mugs are bigger than I expected and the salad bowls are perfect. I’m very impressed!!”
So give your dinnerware a makeover with this gorgeous yet affordable set from Walmart. Your guests will think you went ham at Pottery Barn, but we’ll keep the actual price tag our little secret.
Buy: Better Homes & Gardens Abott White Round Stoneware 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, $49.92