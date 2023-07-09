Apparently, This TikTok Hack to Get Rid of Wasp’s Nests Actually Works
Few things are as unwelcome at any party as a wasp’s nest, whether you’re allergic to, afraid of, or simply not down with a swarm of buzzing neighbors swirling around your house all summer. While it’s obviously better to prevent them from popping up in the first place, should you find yourself with a nest anyway, there are plenty of creative ways to get rid of them so you can again live peacefully.
One such method making the rounds on TikTok? Put gasoline in a glass jar, which seems to asphyxiate the wasps pretty quickly, allowing you to safely remove the nest.
Of course, it’s worth noting that killing them isn’t the most ideal (or humane) solution, but if you’re in a pinch and only have gasoline for your lawn mower on hand, this trusty technique actually does seem to work, as evidenced by TikTokers who have tried it and had success.
In one viral clip, the brave mom and aunt of TikTok user @breaunasky can be seen using what looks like a wine glass (yes, really!) filled with a few inches of gasoline at the bottom, which some commenters thought might have been white wine. The brave wasp handler then cups the glass over the nest, with the fumes cajoling the wasps out quickly. They then loosen the nest itself, dropping it into the glass, declaring, “It works! Gasoline. Those things are done.”
If you are brave enough to try this one at home, you’ll want to wear gloves, eye protection, and a mask to avoid coming into contact with or inhaling too much gasoline, and you definitely don’t want to try it if you have a known or suspected allergy to wasp stings. Only remove the nest itself once you’re sure all of the wasps inside have come out.
You’ll then want to dispose of the used gasoline securely by taking it to a hazardous waste disposal center nearby, but be sure to keep it in a closed container to prevent spills along the way on your journey.
As with anything insect- and/or hazardous materials-related, it’s always better to be safe than sorry, so it’s never a bad idea to enlist a professional if you’re unsure or understandably terrified of getting stung.