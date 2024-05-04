Newsletters

The 10 Best Way Day Deals You Can’t Miss from Wayfair (Starting At $50!)

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers all things shopping. She's a recent graduate of NYU, where she earned a degree in Cultural Criticism, and has bylines in CNN Underscored, TVLine, Texas Monthly, and more. When she’s not writing about can't-miss deals and products, she’s probably binge-watching a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or jamming at a concert.
published about 12 hours ago
Save
comments
Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team.
Wood platform bed and side tables in bedroom.
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Wayfair

Memorial Day sales might still be a ways off, but you can start taking advantage of huge deals earlier thanks to Wayfair. The budget-friendly home retailer’s enormous Way Day sale is back, and as usual, it’s knocked it out of the park with slashed prices on everything from sofas to kitchen appliances to outdoor furniture. Items that were already reasonably priced are even more affordable. If that’s not a sign to give your space a refresh before summer officially kicks off, I don’t know what is.

In case you didn’t already know: Way Day comes around every spring, and it’s the brand’s biggest sale of the year. Usually, it only lasts for two days, but this year, there’s an extra one. The discounts begin today, May 4, and run through Monday, May 6. Still, you’ll want to grab the items on your wish list as quickly as possible — tons are bound to sell out. For an easier shopping experience, check out 10 stellar deals below!

1 / 10
Latitude Run 2-Person Square Outdoor Dining Set with Cushions
Wayfair
$149.99
was $249.99

I don’t know about you, but I’m already in summer mode, ready to start spending as much time outdoors as possible. Transforming your patio into a comfortable oasis should be your first priority, and this gorgeous Latitude Run set will do just that. The aluminum is ultra-durable, and the chairs are cushioned or comfortable. It would make for a perfect outdoor WFH setup!

Buy Now
2 / 10
Mr. Kate Rustic Oak Winston Lift Top Coffee Table
Wayfair
$136.95
was $239.99

Speaking of items that make for a great WFH station, this coffee table’s surface lifts up, turning it into a desk or dinner table. If you don’t have room for either of those things in your cramped apartment, this is an unbeatable small-space-friendly solution.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Mr. Kate Winston 81.5" Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise with Ottoman
Wayfair
$556.14
was $1264.00

This simple-yet-stylish sectional is compact without sacrificing comfort. The ottoman is detachable, so you can rearrange it to best fit your space. “It's not only the right size for our living room (small area), but it's sturdy and comfortable,” a shopper said. “Very happy with it!”

Buy Now
4 / 10
Red Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Wayfair
$69.99
was $149.99

You can’t go wrong with a classic Keurig machine. Making your morning coffee will become a total breeze with its pod-brewing design, and you can make five cups before having to refill the water reservoir.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Mehpare 59'' Media Center
Wayfair
$164.52
was $259.99

This stunning TV stand will create so much extra storage in your living room. The walnut finish and gold hardware gives it a luxe, high-end look that doesn’t match its affordable price — just ask the 500-plus shoppers that gave it five stars.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Cherry Staub Ceramics 4-Piece Baker Set
Wayfair
$49.99
was $187.00

Staub bakeware is seriously high quality, so four pieces at such a low price is a steal. Ideal for desserts, casseroles, and roasting meat and veggies, the baking dishes nest together and expertly retain heat. The bowls stack together, too, and you’ll find yourself using them for everything.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa
Wayfair
$285.99
was $879.99

If you’ve been wanting to hop on the velvet couch train, this is a budget-friendly way to do it. The wooden legs, tufted back, and square arms give this top-rated sofa a vintage flair. Even better, it converts into a twin-size bed for overnight guests!

Buy Now
8 / 10
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Wayfair
$239.99
was $329.99

As a KitchenAid stand mixer owner myself, I can assure you that it’ll quickly earn its place on your countertop. Its large capacity means that it can churn out up to eight dozen cookies in one go, so whether you’re cooking for a crowd or meal prepping for the week, it’ll come in handy time and time again.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Mr. Kate Daphne Upholstered Platform Bed
Wayfair
$242.16
was $732.00

With its textured headboard, stunning upholstery, and metal legs, this gem looks way more expensive than its sale price. It’ll make a glamorous statement in your bedroom, and the design is neutral enough that it’ll gel with any design style.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Birch Lane Arden Wool Floral Rug, 5’ x 8’
Wayfair
$196.00
was $1725.00

The right rug can completely transform a space — and this one, with its show-stopping floral design and the texture of the wool, will make it cozier and more stylish. “I LOVE the color and texture of this rug,” a shopper wrote. “It is very plush, does not shed and is the highlight of this room. Worth every penny!”

Buy Now
Filed in:
Furniture
News
Sales & Events
Shopping