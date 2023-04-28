The Wes Anderson TikTok Trend Is About Romanticizing Your Everyday Life

Over the course of his career, beloved filmmaker Wes Anderson has cultivated an instantly recognizable visual style, full of pastels, impeccably symmetric shots, and characters gazing directly at the camera. The aesthete’s refined sensibilities have inspired hoards of online admirers for years, from the Tumblr account Wes Anderson Palettes — which paid homage his eye for color coordination — to the Instagram account Accidentally Wes Anderson, which shares photos of charming Andersonesque visuals from around the globe.