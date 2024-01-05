This Adorable West Elm Kids Flower Lamp Is Exactly What You Need to Brighten Up Your Space This Winter

Crafted with an iron frame and adorned with a delicate glass shade, this 18-inch lamp, which weighs 7.5 pounds, will illuminate your space with elegance and playfulness. Its plug-in design and corded on and off switch make it easy to control, while its playful charm fits any room. Sold as a sconce, floor lamp, and flush mount in two colors, this light makes a striking accent, whether it graces a cozy reading nook or becomes the focal point in your living space. And it doesn’t stop there — this collection also features adorable mushroom baskets for storing away blankets, electronics, and more. It’s the literal definition of cute (if you ask us!).