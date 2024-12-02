You Can Still Build a House Like a Sears Kit Home — But There’s a Catch

For better or for worse, you’re probably familiar with the process of assembling furniture. You’re sent the pieces and the tools, and hopefully, you can take it from there. But what if you could do that with a whole house? Well, you can — and people have been doing it for over a century. Kit homes, as they’re called, are not some new modern invention — nor are they a home type of the past. Here’s everything you need to know about kit homes.