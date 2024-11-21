I Tried the “WWIN” Method to Help Overnight Guests Feel at Home — And They Love It

On a recent trip to Hotel Anna & Bel, a newly opened boutique hotel in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood, I noticed they pulled off that vacation home-away-from-home feeling so well, I was taking notes constantly. From the local art filling each of the 45 rooms, to the cozy nooks carved out in the common spaces, to the beamed vaulted ceilings in some of the bedrooms, the renovated 18th-century building felt oddly familiar and instantly comforting despite the fact that it was my first time in the city, let alone the hotel.



It’s the kind of lived-in luxury I love to find ways to bring home. And, walking through the hallways on a tour with Galli Arbel, director of brand at Foyer Project, which led the hotel’s development, she pointed out a subtle dark wooden door with a sign that said “Essentials Closet.” Inside were mini versions of all the things you find yourself needing when you’re traveling but end up having to go down to the desk to ask for or trek to the nearest convenience store to buy.