Here’s When Target Restocks, So You Never Miss Out on the Good Stuff
Few things are more fun than a trip to Target, even if you’re the type who runs in for “just one thing” and leaves with full hands and an empty wallet. (Guilty as charged here!) From grocery essentials to home decor and quite literally everything in between, the general merchandise retailer has become a fan favorite due to its affordable prices and enjoyable shopping experience, whether you’re grabbing one of the signature red carts or browsing online.
But like any mass retailer, there’s an art form to shopping at Target in the hopes of getting exactly what you came for. So if you’re curious as to when Target restocks shelves, keep reading on.
When does Target restock?
Unfortunately, reps for Target could not confirm exact days or times for restocks in-store or online, but it seems that the retail chain receives regular shipments of new stock from warehouse suppliers. Items are then distributed to individual stores based on need, which means you won’t ever have to wait long if you’re looking for something in particular.
What is the best day of the week to go to Target?
Shopping blogs note that most Target stores receive shipments on weekdays, with Monday, Wednesday, and Friday reportedly being the most common restocking days. Larger stores reportedly receive more frequent shipments than smaller stores, but restocking will vary depending on each store’s individual needs and inventory levels.
When does Target.com restock?
Reps for Target did not specify when items are restocked online, but they did note that shoppers can check item availability at any time via Target.com or the Target app. If an item is out of stock, you can sign up for email alerts to be notified when it becomes available again. When shopping in-store, a Target associate can help you locate a specific item and might also be able to tell you when it’s returning to store shelves if it’s currently out of stock.