Here’s When Target Restocks, So You Never Miss Out on the Good Stuff

Reps for Target did not specify when items are restocked online, but they did note that shoppers can check item availability at any time via Target.com or the Target app. If an item is out of stock, you can sign up for email alerts to be notified when it becomes available again. When shopping in-store, a Target associate can help you locate a specific item and might also be able to tell you when it’s returning to store shelves if it’s currently out of stock.