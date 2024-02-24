Newsletters

World Market Is Selling "Gorg" $10 Beaded Cups (and You Need Every Color)

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter.
published now
Redmond, WA, USA - June 04, 2023; Facade of Cost Plus World Market store owned by Kingswood Capital Magement with no people
If you’re looking to inject some sparkle, shine, and color into your decor, then you should definitely take a peek at World Market’s glassware collection. The store carries the super-popular Fortessa brand beaded glass cups and they come in so many fun colors, you may be tempted to mix and match all eight shades. 

“Our popular Jupiter Glassware is out-of-this-world stylish!” a caption on a recent World Market TikTok video reads. “These cute glasses come in eight colors — red, pink, amber, sage, cornflower blue, smoke, clear, and, our newest addition, iridescent.”

They’re vintage-inspired, colorful, and going to look absolutely amazing on your patio table this spring and summer.

“These are the best glasses!!!” one person commented on World Market’s TikTok. Another said, “Gorgggg.”

The Fortessa Jupiter glasses are inspired by antique glasses sourced from Parisian flea markets. They feature a beaded glass motif and are a simple cylinder shape that is ideal for any beverage, from water to signature cocktails.

They’re dishwasher-safe and sold individually, which means you can curate your own collection.

Jupiter Sage Highball Glass
$9.99
World Market
Buy Now

“Great color and quality,” one World Market reviewer wrote. “I love that I don’t have to purchase it as a set.” And another person noted that the beaded glass actually makes these glasses easier to grip, writing, “These are so beautiful, and feel so good to hold!”

They can be dressed up, dressed down, and used every day as well as on special occasions. “Fun everyday glasses that add a little vintage flair to my style,” another reviewer wrote.

Jupiter Sage Double Old Fashioned Glass
$7.99
World Market
Buy Now

And there’s just no way this new iridescent shade is going to stay in stock for long. If you love a rainbow shimmer, then pick these up while you can!

Jupiter Iridescent Bar Glass
$7.99
World Market
Buy Now

Grab a few of your favorite Fortessa Jupiter glasses at World Market ahead of the new season and get ready to sip in style all spring and summer long!

