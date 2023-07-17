These Are the Worst Home Trends, According to Reddit
Each person has their own unique preferences when it comes to home design and decor, but some trends are pretty universally reviled, at least according to Reddit. A thread shared in r/askreddit sparked a lively conversation about the “terrible trends found in new home design,” and there’s a good chance you, too, will agree with the top responses.
Some are completely understandable, like the highly upvoted comment that laments a lack of storage space, with the user writing: “Just bought a new home and didn’t realize how little space there was. We have one storage closet upstairs. That’s it.” Others are downright disgusting, with one person writing, “Open concept bathrooms. I don’t need to see you taking a dump from my bed.”
Zooming right by that one for obvious reasons, the storage issue received plenty of responses in enthusiastic agreement, with one person disliking “new homes without a closet by the front door,” and other users calling out homes without a good spot to store the litter box as well as those without broom closets.
Another commenter has a very specific complaint regarding siding, writing: “Go to a high-end gated community development ($800k to 2 million price points in my area): front of the home is beautiful stone, brick, etc., but on the back every house has cheap ugly vinyl siding all the same color as far as the eye can see. I never understood this since you actually spend time in the backyard not the front.”
Some other relatable complaints? “I really don’t like the fireplace design where you are intended to put your TV over it. A TV is way too high when over the fireplace,” wrote one user. Another lambasted “bedrooms that are only juuuuust big enough for a double or queen bed and a nightstand.”
Yet another shared a complaint that farmhouse-lovers likely won’t agree with, writing: “Barn doors are so stupid. It’s a heavier, more expensive, harder-to-open door. And then it still has a public bathroom-style gap that eliminates actual privacy.” Points were made, but please don’t tell Chip and Joanna Gaines about that last one — they might take it to heart just a little bit.