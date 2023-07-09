This Cozy Book-Lovers’ Feature Jumped 850% in Popularity This Year

Indoor and outdoor alcoves are a great spot for a stylish home bar setup. “Storage is a popular use for alcoves, but one of my favorites for those who love to host is using that space for a built-in bar,” she says. For a chic indoor bar, “Incorporate useful storage by adding floor-to-ceiling shelving or cabinetry to an empty alcove. If the space allows, that shelving can turn into a small-yet-efficient desk space for an office or prime real estate for a home bar. Disguise one by painting or wallpapering all of the elements to match the rest of the room, or have it stand out with a contrasting color, or even a tiled or mirrored backsplash for that ‘wow’ factor.” Yelp users are all about cocktails al fresco, as search interest for “outdoor bar” projects jumped 56%, according to the report.