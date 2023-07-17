The Surprisingly Affordable Way to Get Motorized Blinds for a Fraction of the Cost

“Received them quickly and they were easy to hang. These blinds are so much nicer in person and are absolutely what I was looking for. The blinds really dress up my front living room window….now I’ll have to order them for all the other windows!” – DB

“We had a company come and price our home for these blinds, it would of cost me 20k! These blinds are just as great and can do my whole home for 3xs less! They are easy to install and look amazing!” – Shendele L. Link

“They look great and work well with Alexa. I set up routines for my blinds and now I never have to mess with them. I also got the solar panel which is great for hard to get to windows.” – Darryl