Sultry Maple? Shiny Magenta? Here’s How to Find Your Perfect Paint Color Name

There’s a lot of work that goes into choosing these color names, but the first step in almost every case is finalizing the actual color. At Behr, the Color Marketing team selects the hues based on trend insights and everyday inspirations like travel destinations, art, food, and more. “The scope of influences is really broad, but we also tune in to how we are living in our homes these days and the activities we are enjoying — like gardening, cooking food, getting outside — and reviewing fashion trends to curate colors we are confident people will love and find comfort in,” says Erika Woelfel, vice president of color and creative services at Behr. From there, three to four members of Woelfel’s team work on creating the actual names, which go through a few rounds of revisions before being finalized.